LEWIS Appoints Yvette Lorenz to Lead West Coast PR Services

Award-winning communications veteran will drive continued growth and expansion of agency's San Francisco and San Diego operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - LEWIS, the global communications agency, has named Yvette Lorenz senior vice president to manage its growing West Coast region. Based in the San Francisco office, Lorenz will be responsible for driving the development and growth of PR for both LEWIS' San Francisco and San Diego offices, as well as future offices on the West Coast. Lorenz will report to Stephen Corsi, executive vice president of LEWIS U.S. This appointment is the first of several investments LEWIS plans to make to expand its leadership team into new vertical sectors.

With 20+ years of experience in consumer and technology PR, Lorenz has led programs for small to mid-sized startups and large, publicly traded brands. Past clients include Blackboard, Boom, eBay, Freeletics, Fujitsu, Google, Machine Zone, Naked Labs, Netmarble, Roofstock, Sutter Home and many others. She joins LEWIS from Sparkpr where she was senior vice president, focused on consumer technology, gaming and aviation. Formerly, Lorenz was senior vice president at H30 Communications and Edelman, and held a variety of account servicing roles at A&R Partners.

LEWIS has recently appointed several experienced industry leaders with strong backgrounds in PR, brand development, communications, creative, design and digital. Lorenz' appointment continues LEWIS' strategic growth and expansion initiatives across the U.S. region. In particular, Lorenz will help expand the agency's capabilities into consumer tech.

"Myself, and the U.S. senior management team are excited to work with Yvette to continue our growth and momentum on the West Coast," stated Stephen Corsi. "Her focus on clients, culture and staff development make her an excellent fit for this new position."

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of LEWIS' world-class team of professionals," commented Lorenz. "My initial focus will be to accelerate our growth within consumer tech and work with the San Francisco and San Diego teams to take the West Coast business to the next level."

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global communications agency built to help and inspire brands to shape tomorrow. LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 550 staff across 30 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.