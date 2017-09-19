LEWIS Bolsters Executive Visibility Offering With Launch of LEWIS EXPRO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - LEWIS, the global communications agency, today announced the launch of an exclusive consultancy service designed to help senior executives elevate their personal brand and profile. LEWIS EXPRO offers high-level executive profiling services tailored for the modern world. Miles Daniels, a corporate communications veteran, will lead the practice. He brings 20 years of experience to this role.

"Corporate and senior executive communications programs are not always congruent. Visibility is the new mandate for today's executive, and while achieving thought leadership status isn't nuclear physics, it does require a willingness to put a stake in the ground and talk about the world -- and your industry -- in a way that's unique and forward looking. This is where LEWIS can help," said Daniels. "There's a significant demand for this type of service across the globe."

LEWIS EXPRO is dedicated to the needs of today's executive and features exclusively developed personal branding and narrative, full spectrum social media content creation and management, ghost authoring, speaking engagements, personal media management and training, and media crisis counseling, among others. The service is provided by LEWIS' most senior consultants and works across all vertical sectors, both private and public.

"Leadership careers are measured in two phases," said LEWIS Founder and CEO Chris Lewis. "The initial phase when you develop professional and commercial competencies is the 'doing' phase. At the more senior levels, it's not enough to 'do' something, you have to 'be' something. This is why we created LEWIS EXPRO. To help senior executives become a brand."

Daniels will lead the new global LEWIS EXPRO practice across the U.S. from LEWIS U.S. HQ in San Francisco, supported by extended teams in Europe and APAC.

"Executive profiling is critical to the success of businesses today, yet it often does not get the attention it deserves and is handled as a minor part of corporate communications campaigns," said Stephen Corsi, executive vice president of LEWIS U.S. "Profiling executives is a very specific skill and we're keen to have Miles on board to spearhead this initiative and roll out this service for LEWIS across the globe."

