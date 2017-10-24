LEWIS Expands Strategic Brand Marketing Capabilities, Adds to Senior Leadership

Agency appoints Asif Husain to focus on consulting for strategy and creative, support top tier US clients, strengthen offering for global accounts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - LEWIS, the global marketing and communications agency, has added Asif Husain as U.S. Head of Brand Marketing. He will be expanding the delivery of creative, integrated campaigns for top clients. Asif will also be charged with leading the agency's media strategy group as well as supporting the recently launched executive visibility offering, LEWIS EXPRO.

Asif joins LEWIS from Ogilvy where he served as Senior Vice President in the New York and San Francisco offices. He brings more than 17 years of experience, having overseen multiple award-winning PR and marketing campaigns across both consumer and B2B clients. He has worked on major international and domestic brands, including LG Mobile, Intel, Activision, Sprint, IBM and Volvo Trucks of North America.

As part of his role, he will also be working on further developing programs for global AOR clients. Based on their needs, he will be central to instituting multi-territory programs and optimizing account structures.

"Keeping pace with significant growth and the needs of our clients, LEWIS has made several recent strategic appointments in the U.S. and around the world," said Stephen Corsi, Executive Vice President, LEWIS U.S. "Asif has proven expertise to apply across our growing capabilities and vertical industries. He will continue to elevate the agency's quality of work as our client roster expands and diversifies."

"LEWIS is a global, full-service agency with a real-time understanding of the factors that matter the most to marketers -- from macroeconomic trends to what's trending with consumers right now," said Husain. "The firm already delivers real impact for our clients across PR, digital and marketing services. I am here to super charge the process -- get specific, get creative, get even greater results."

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global marketing and communications agency built to help and inspire brands to shape tomorrow. LEWIS provides public relations, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 550 staff across 30 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.