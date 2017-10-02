LEWIS Leverages Crimson Hexagon for Data-Driven Storytelling

Global agency enhances analytics methodology with industry-leading audience insights provider

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - LEWIS, the global communications agency, is leveraging Crimson Hexagon, a leading provider of business insights from social data analysis to inform strategic enterprise decision-making. The alliance strengthens the agency's approach in using market and audience social data to inform real-time insights, social media content, media relations and influencer marketing.

Competitive global brands in today's market require genuine insights from social data to keep pace. Crimson Hexagon delivers the instant power of social insights, allowing companies to better connect with their audiences, predict industry trends and make smarter business decisions.

"Agencies need a deep understanding of the target customer to execute successful campaigns," said Marian Cramers, Crimson Hexagon's Director of Network Agency Growth. "With access to the industry's largest data library of more than one trillion social media posts, LEWIS now has deeper, refined insight into the emotions and priorities of the consumer than any focus group can offer."

"We build intersections between today's conversations and our clients' brand narratives," commented Michael Brito, Senior Vice President of Digital at LEWIS. "Crimson Hexagon's real-time social intelligence equips our teams with audience insights at such speed and scale that enable us to surround sound our clients' audiences with amplified data-driven storytelling."

LEWIS and Crimson Hexagon will be hosting an educational webinar showcasing the power of social insights on Thursday, November 16: "Audience Intelligence: Using Social Data to Inform Content, Paid Media & Influencer Activation." To learn more and register, visit http://www.teamlewis.com/us/events/its-already-tomorrow.

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global communications agency built to help and inspire brands to shape tomorrow. LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 550 staff across 30 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

About Crimson Hexagon

Crimson Hexagon the global leader in consumer insights from social media data. Powered by patented technology and an in-house data library of more than 1 trillion posts, Crimson Hexagon's platform helps hundreds of brands and agencies answer critical business questions through the insights derived from social data.