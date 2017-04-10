LEWIS Piston Boosts Team With Industry Heavyweights

San Diego digital agency supports growth trajectory with strategic new hires

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - LEWIS Piston today announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to support the agency's continued growth across its digital offerings.

Louisa Moya joins as VP, Director of Client Services. Moya has over 15 years' experience leading digital marketing campaigns, including Levi Strauss, PepsiCo, Audi, Coca-Cola, Google, Kraft, Nestlé, P&G and Unilever. She was most recently director of client service at AKQA in San Francisco. "Piston has done amazing work for such a broad range of global clients. I'm excited to join this supremely talented, high-energy team." Moya will oversee client strategy and engagement and support business development at LEWIS Piston.

Dave McClain has been appointed as VP & Executive Creative Director. He brings extensive award-winning creative experience, leading global creative teams for agencies such as Razorfish, Rosetta, TBWA \ Designory, Team One, and Saatch & Saatchi. McClain has worked with brands such as Activision, ESPN, Intel, Lexus, Nissan, Microsoft, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Infiniti. He will spearhead integrating LEWIS Piston creative services across LEWIS US and global markets.

The two hires follow a string of recent client wins, including The General, Astro Gaming, H-E-B, The Irvine Company, Stanford Health, Hugo Boss, and PCA Skin. LEWIS continues to expand its network, with investment and significant growth in digital, analytics, research and advertising services. The agency recently opened its fifth US and 28th global office in NYC.

"I couldn't feel more blessed," said Mark Burr, SVP of LEWIS Piston. "Dave and Louisa bring a wealth of experience to our team. I think there is a growing trend for top talent to seek out more creative, independent, integrated agencies. Places where they can dream big in a fun environment, without some of the red tape that exists within larger holding company models. I literally cannot wait to see the amazing impact these two will have on our client campaigns and business overall."

About LEWIS Piston

LEWIS Piston is a full service digital agency based in San Diego, CA. Piston builds and tracks brand relationships that span all media, all channels, and all marketing capabilities including SEO, PPC/SEM, shopping campaigns, media planning and buying, analytics and creative and branding services.

LEWIS Piston is the winner of the 2014, 2015 & 2016 iMedia Small Agency of the Year Award, 2015 & 2016 Landy Search Marketing Awards, 2014 & 2015 San Diego Advertising Association Best of Show Award, and 5 National American Advertising Federation Awards.