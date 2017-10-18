LEWIS Wins UJET PR Account

Named agency of record for SaaS customer interaction platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - LEWIS, the global communications agency, has been selected as the U.S. public relations agency for UJET, a new customer interaction platform. UJET replaces old-school customer support and its convoluted systems with a modern, smartphone-era experience.

Emerging from stealth in May 2017, UJET has raised more than $20 million in funding, with its most recent round led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers and supported by investors including DCM Ventures, Resolute Ventures and Relay Ventures. Some UJET clients include Ring, Fitbit, and Eero and its services integrate with leading CRM systems such as Salesforce, Zendesk, Desk.com and Kustomer.

"It's an exciting time for UJET and the future of customer support. We have a unique offering to disrupt the market. Customer support traditionally has been void of UX and we were looking for the right partners to help us convey our focus on making support delightful," said Anand Janefalkar, Founder and CEO of UJET. "The LEWIS team has the right experience in our industry, understood our business challenges and goals, and tied the communications program back to those objectives."

"We're thrilled that UJET has chosen to work with LEWIS to help get the word out," said Noah Dye, Senior Vice President at LEWIS. "We've all had painful experiences dealing with customer support. The industry is ready for disruption and UJET has the technology and team in place to take the frustration out of the equation."

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global communications agency built to help and inspire brands to shape tomorrow. LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 550 staff across 30 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

About UJET

UJET is a SaaS startup that provides a revolutionary customer interaction platform. Founded in 2015, UJET helps to take out the frustration of customer service and in turn help companies retain customers, make their call center operate more efficiently, and save them money all at the same time. For more information, visit us at http://www.ujet.co.