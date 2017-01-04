Lex West Celebrates Five Years Supporting Solar Growth

One of Several Industries Served, Lex West Delivers Unmatched Quality and Service

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Lex West, a subsidiary of The Lex Group, today celebrates its five year anniversary supporting the explosive growth in the solar industry by providing its flat rolled steel products to commercial solar panel manufacturers. Lex West continues to work hard serving automotive; office furniture; metal building; light duty shelving; appliance as well as the construction industries with its unmatched quality steel and the service to fully support its customers.

Lex West works with customers to deliver quality products to the ever-growing renewable energy industry. According to the Solar Energies Industry Association (SEIA), through Q2 2016, solar represents 26 percent of all newly installed electric capacity, and with more than one million installations through Q1 2016, it is expected that the industry will reach two million installations in just two years. These statistics show that solar is a solid and sustainable renewable energy that has unlimited potential in both residential and commercial construction.

"The solar industry has seen significant growth over the past decade and has shown that as the trend toward renewable energy increases, the strength in solar will continue to make progress with innovation and popularity," said Joe Lieser, Western Sales Director at Lex West Steel, LLC. "We have proudly delivered quality materials for five years to the solar industry and are grateful for the longstanding customers we have. We are committed to deliver the same unmatched quality and service as we discover new opportunities as well."

Lex West provides a strong competitive advantage with its quality, available product and longstanding customer testimonials. With its location, it provides excellent opportunities to serve the entire west coast and Mexico, and has access to strong international ports. Lex West operates on a unique distribution process that reduces costs and provides customers with superior production quality, logistical support and high quality products. Lex West prides itself on remaining technology advanced, customer oriented and abreast of new developments in the ever-changing steel industry.

The Lex West plant is currently taking orders, and interested manufacturers can obtain more information at http://lexwest.net. The company also operates Lex Central in Chicago and Lex South in Houston, expanding its reach across the majority of the U.S.

About The Lex Group

The Lex Group is the parent company of a group of subsidiaries that distribute flat rolled steel and other related metal products to solve the challenges that North American manufacturers and distributors face every day. Its businesses offer full production and logistical support with distribution facilities in the Midwest, South, and Western United States. For more information, please visit: www.lexholding.net.