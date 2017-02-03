LexaGene Announces Appointment of New President

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - LexaGene Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LXG) (the "Company"). LexaGene is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daryl Rebeck as President of the Company. Mr. Rebeck is currently a director of LexaGene and has accepted this new position as President effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Rebeck was instrumental in successfully executing the reverse takeover and thereby bringing LexaGene into the public sector. Jack Regan will remain Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors for the Company, but has resigned as President.

Mr. Rebeck has over 15 years of capital market experience and an established international financial network. Mr. Rebeck was a Vice President and Senior Investment Advisor with Canada's largest independent investment bank, Canaccord Genuity, where he was responsible for raising significant risk capital for growth companies, with a particular focus on natural resources and medical technology. Daryl has since worked to provide management expertise and grow shareholder value for the organizations that he has worked with. He recently resigned as Senior VP of Corporate Finance of TSX listed Auryn Resources, a $250 million market cap mining exploration company. Previous to this Mr. Rebeck was also a consultant of corporate finance with Cayden Resources Inc., which was sold to Agnico Eagle Mining Limited for $205 million in November 2014.

LexaGene's Chief Executive Officer Jack Regan commented: "We are very happy to welcome Daryl as a fulltime team member and look forward to working with him to grow this company into a competitive player in the life sciences market."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Jack Regan, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.