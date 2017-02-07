LexaGene Announces Website Launch

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - LexaGene Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LXG) (the "Company"). LexaGene is pleased to announce the launch of its new website www.lexagene.com. The website consolidates information already in the public domain.

The Company would also like to announce that LexaGene's CEO, Dr. Jack Regan, will be presenting at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference on February 14th, at 9:30 AM EST. For those interested in viewing the presentation online, please log on at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/ceoinvestor2017/17207503237.cfm. If you are unable to view the event as it is broadcast live, the same URL can be used to view an archived version, as long as it is more than 1 hr after the conclusion of the presentation.

In addition, we are on track to complete the first prototype of the Company's pathogen detection system in November 2017. The completion of the alpha prototype is expected to be the first of three phases in the Company's product development plan, which also includes completing a beta prototype and then completing a production unit for commercialization. The exact date of completion is dependent on factors including the timing of third party service providers and availability of capital.

Lastly, the board of directors has adopted a Code of Conduct for the company, which is posted to the website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD "Jack Regan"

Jack Regan, Chief Executive Officer and Director

