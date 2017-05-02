Lexaria Announces Million Dollar Research and Development Program

KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp ( OTCQB : LXRP) ( CSE : LXX)( CSE : LXX.CN)( CNSX : LXX) (the "Company", "Lexaria") announces a $1 million combined research and development ("R&D") and intellectual property ("IP") budget.

Lexaria's R&D program is expected to begin in June 2017 and be comprised of studies both inclusive of and also complementary to its collaborative R&D with Canada's National Research Council ("NRC"). Lexaria's R&D budget is fully funded from existing capital, applying existing funds.

The Lexaria R&D will include many studies; and their objectives, design, and results will be reported as available. Lexaria's patent applications name several groups of molecules, all of which will be studied within this budget:

Cannabinoids;

Vitamins;

NSAIDs; and,

Nicotine.

The R&D will include in vitro absorption studies utilizing Lexaria's technology to examine improvements in absorption across human intestinal tissue. For the first time ever Lexaria will also conduct in vivo (animal) studies, designed to provide more detailed information on whole-body reactions to efficient and rapid delivery of these various payload molecules. The in vivo studies are expected to significantly advance Lexaria's IP.

Initial in vitro human intestinal cell absorption studies conducted by the Company in 2015 for non-psychoactive cannabinoids reported increases in cannabinoid absorption at that time in the range of 325% to 499%.

The complete R&D program of 2017 and 2018 represents roughly a 10-fold increase in the third-party laboratory work previously contracted by Lexaria and is expected to provide the foundation for increased licensing opportunities in market sectors as yet untouched by Lexaria. The Company expects many new business opportunities to arise as a result of successful R&D results.

Included within this budget is intellectual property pursuit in the USA, Canada and around the world. Lexaria currently has a total of 18 patents pending, and patent applications filed in more than 40 countries around the world. Lexaria's existing financial resources are sufficient to aggressively pursue positive outcomes within this large IP portfolio.

Additional information on planned R&D programs will be released soon.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also masking taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

