Lexaria Bioscience Closes Brokered Private Placement

KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( OTCQB : LXRP) ( CSE : LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement of 4,104,280 units of the Company ("Units") at a price per Unit of US$0.42 (the "Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of US$1,723,798 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of US$0.60 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Offering was led by Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners (collectively, the "Agents"). Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as Agents' counsel with respect to the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's research collaboration with National Research Council Canada; other Lexaria-developed R&D related to the delivery and bioavailability of cannabis, vitamins, NSAIDs and nicotine; and working capital and general corporate purposes.

"We are elated to have achieved our goals with respect to this financing since, for the first time ever, Lexaria now has sufficient capital to operate and strategically plan for beyond a one-year period," said Chris Bunka, CEO. "We expect to achieve significant advancement in all aspects of our business in 2017 and 2018 and will provide additional information regarding our plans in the weeks to come."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also improving taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

www.lexariabioscience.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, the patent application and approval process and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company's needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, business venture, or initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria Energy Foods and ViPova™ products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.