Lexaria (LXRP) Technology is a Cannabinoid Breakthrough -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s ( OTCQB : LXRP) innovative technology that makes cannabinoid-infused products more palatable and bioavailable for patients.

The cannabis industry is expected to reach $50 billion by 2026, according to Cowen & Co., but there are still many hurdles to overcome. Aside from the legality of the drug, culinary experts like Greg Mowery have called cannabinoid-infused products 'bitter, acrid and unpalatable' and medical research has highlighted the struggle with metabolism and absorption. These challenges must be overcome for medical cannabis to become truly mainstream.

Lexaria researchers processed a mixture of hemp oil, black tea, and select lipids to create a cannabinoid-infused tea that resulted in as much as a 499% increase in intestinal tissue permeability for cannabidiol (CBD) over a concentration matched mixture of just CBD and water. The key is 'shuttling' the cannabinoid molecules within lipid molecules to protect them as they pass through the stomach while still enabling them to be absorbed into the intestine. In addition, Lexaria and its partners have shown that Lexaria's technology results in onset of cannabinoid effectiveness in edible dosage forms in as little as 15-20 minutes, which compares favorably to conventional edibles often requiring 60-120 minutes to act.

Encapsulating cannabinoid molecules has the added benefit of eliminating any undesirable tastes. After all, the actual molecules do not encounter the blood stream until the intestinal tract rather than on the tongue. This addresses issues stemming from the bitter taste and unpalatability of cannabinoids in edibles and beverages by removing the herbal flavor and enabling manufacturers to leverage any other flavoring elements.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/lexaria-lxrp-technology-is-a-cannabinoid-breakthrough/

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.