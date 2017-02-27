Lexaria Receives Notice of its First Patent to be Granted in Australia for Cannabinoid Infused Edibles

KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( OTCQB : LXRP) ( CSE : LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria") is pleased to announce it has received a Notice of Acceptance from the Australian Patent Office that Lexaria's Australian patent application 2015274698 has been accepted with a patent issuance date expected in June, 2017. This establishes Lexaria's first successful acceptance for patent issuance outside of the USA, in what the Company expects will be a series of successful international patent awards.

The Notice of Acceptance covers Lexaria patent application entitled "Food and beverage compositions infused with lipophilic active agents and methods of use thereof", which has been accepted with the same set of claims previously issued in US Patent No 9,474,725 specific to non-psychoactive cannabinoids.

Lexaria is very pleased with the rapid advancement of its patent claims by the Australian Patent Office and notes Australia's recent federal legislative success in opening the medical cannabis market. Like Canada, the medical cannabis market in Australia is federally legal.

"Lexaria's technology is needed not just in the US, but throughout the global cannabis sector, which is why we have patent applications in place in 42 countries around the world," said Chris Bunka, CEO. "Our international applications offer the safety of unparalleled diversification to our supporters that even individual national market leaders cannot offer."

The accepted patent application includes a series of Lexaria's method claims for combining non-psychoactive cannabinoid lipophilic active agents together with a bioavailability and taste enhancing oil by way of dehydration or lyophilization, and doing so in contact with a food product substrate material. Lexaria still has a number of additional patent applications undergoing review by the USPTO and patent application continuations planned in order to further broaden its expected set of compositional and method patent claims regarding the technology for application with other molecules such as psychoactive cannabinoids; vitamins; NSAIDs; and Nicotine.

The Company continues to thank its many supporters who have contributed to its intellectual property success.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with a proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds. The Company's lipophilic enhancement technology has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of orally ingested cannabinoids, while also improving taste. This technology promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The Company's technology is patent-protected for cannabidiol (CBD) and all other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, and patent-pending for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), other psychoactive cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

