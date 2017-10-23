Lexington Biosciences Receives HeartSentry Trial Units

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Lexington Biosciences, Inc. ( CSE : LNB) ( OTCQB : LXGTF) (the "Company" or "Lexington"), a development-stage medical device company, is pleased to announce receipt of the first HeartSentry human-use units from its manufacturer.

Company President Eric Willis comments, "We are delighted to take delivery of these first HeartSentry human-use units from our manufacturer. The design and production team have worked for nine months to perfect the HeartSentry technology and device design, and we have achieved a significant milestone by moving the HeartSentry out of the lab and into a hand-held mobile unit ready for clinical trials. We look forward to being able to commence study enrollment in our upcoming HeartSentry clinical study in order to gather the foundational dataset aimed at supporting FDA clearance. To find out more about Lexington Biosciences, I invite interested readers to visit our website and view our video featuring the principal HeartSentry inventor, Dr. Jonathan Maltz, Ph.D., which provides an excellent overview of our business proposition and opportunity ahead."

About Lexington Biosciences, Inc. ( CSE : LNB) ( OTCQB : LXGTF)

Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium - the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Currently, the standard of care is measurement using expensive external ultrasound by a highly trained technician. The HeartSentry core technology was developed at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year R&D period involving many research studies and product iterations resulting in portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. By taking delivery of the clinical trial ready HeartSentry units the company will commence studies as soon as possible. Our aim is to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health. Lexington is engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for the HeartSentry. For more information about the company please visit: https://lexingtonbiosciences.com/.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.