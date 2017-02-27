LG Air Purifiers Earn AAFA Certification

LG PuriCare and LG SIGNATURE Line Scientifically Proven to be Better Suited for Asthma and Allergy Sufferers

LANDOVER, MD--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program administered by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) in partnership with the international research organization Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), today announced the certification of LG PuriCare™ and LG SIGNATURE advanced air purifiers.

The Air Cleaner Certification Standard addresses the product's ability to reduce bio-allergen levels in a defined space. It also determines that the reduction of bio-allergen represents removal of the bio-allergen and not simply redistribution. The LG PuriCare Round Consoles, LG PuriCare Tower, and LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier have met these standards, and are certified to remove allergenic and irritant materials in the air.

"We are honored to have more of our products certified asthma & allergy friendly® by AAFA's Certification Program," said David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Our new LG PuriCare and LG SIGNATURE air purifiers join our other innovations -- like our allergen-reducing laundry systems and vacuums -- in showing how LG is creating an entire ecosystem of products that help families live a healthier life through virtually every touch-point in the home, including the air they breathe."

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program (www.aafa.org/certified) was created in 2006 to scientifically test and identify consumer products that are more suitable for the 70+ million people with asthma and allergies. Products carrying the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark have been certified to help reduce exposure to allergens and irritants, provide increased environmental control, and withstand routine cleaning and care guidelines according to standards adopted by AAFA.

"With Spring right around the corner, we're excited to introduce four new options to help consumers manage their asthma and allergy needs," said Michele Cassalia, Certification Program Director. "Good air quality in the home is crucial to proper asthma and allergy treatment, and our team of health experts has ranked LG air purifiers as some of the best on the market."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics, a proud 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

About ASL

ASL is a physician-led global certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthma and allergy patients. ASL's management team possesses specialist skills in a variety of medical fields including asthma and other allergic diseases. For more information, visit www.allergystandards.com.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953 and celebrating over 60 years of service, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through education, advocacy and research. AAFA provides practical information, community-based services, support and referrals through a national network of chapters and educational support groups. Through its Kids With Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the oldest, most extensive online support community for families raising children with food allergies. In addition, AAFA sponsors and advocates for research to advance the basic science relevant to treatment and cure. It also champions translational research so that the science that we have is applied more consistently and reliably. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.