LG U+ and Huawei Successfully Demonstrate 5G Dual-Connectivity Technology

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - LG U+ and Huawei have successfully completed 'Dual-Connectivity' technology verification during a 5G field test in Seoul. 'Dual-Connectivity' technology provides a 20Gbps downlink rate by linking a 3.5GHz base station with a 28GHz base station. This verification showcases a major achievement made by LG U+ and Huawei in 5G joint innovation.

Field verification of 5G 'Dual-Connectivity' technology saw the terminal simultaneously connected to 3.5GHz and 28GHz base stations, and receiving data from the two base stations, providing a significant increase in single-user rate. The verification was conducted through cooperation between two base stations at a LG U+ 5G test base in Seoul, and it was confirmed that the downlink data from both the 3.5GHz base station and the 28GHz base station was combined to provide a rate of around 20Gbps.

'Dual-connectivity' is a technique that allows multiple base stations to transmit data simultaneously or alternately to a user so that they can seamlessly communicate with other users when moving between base stations. 'Dual-Connectivity' technology is suitable for use between 5G 3.5GHz base stations and 28GHz base stations and can also be used between 4G and 5G base stations.

Previously, LG U+ has used a laboratory environment to verify 'Dual-Connectivity' technology between 4G base stations. This time LG U+ and Huawei successfully completed the verification between 5G base stations, and also set up a foundation for future 4G-5G 'Dual-Connectivity' in a 4G-5G heterogeneous network.

Kim Dae Hee, Managing Director of LG U+ 5G Strategy, said, "By demonstrating 'Dual-Connectivity' technology, which will play a key role in multi-operation of 4G and 5G wireless base stations, we will develop various next-generation technologies to provide a 5G service."

LG U+ and Huawei will continue to carry out 5G technical cooperation and verification, to meet the arrival of the commercial launch of 5G.

