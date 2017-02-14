Libbey Inc. to Announce 2016 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Feb. 28, 2017

TOLEDO, OHIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Libbey Inc. (NYSE MKT:LBY), one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world, is scheduled to announce 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Foley and Interim Chief Financial Officer Ronni Smith will host an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. EST on Feb. 28 to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on Libbey's website at https://investor.libbey.com by clicking on the "2016 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results" link. Replays of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through March 7. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2015, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $822.3 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.