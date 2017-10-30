Liberty One Lithium Comments on Recent Market Activity

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - Liberty One Lithium Corp. ("Liberty One" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LBY) ( OTCQB : LRTTF) ( FRANKFURT : L1T), wishes to make the following statements regarding recent market activity in its common stock traded on the OTCQB marketplace:

The Company became aware of certain promotional activity on its securities on October 27, 2017 upon receipt of correspondence from OTC Markets specifically related to an email newsletter by Stock Report dated October 23, 2017. It is noted that this promotional activity coincided with higher than average trading volume and volatility in the Company's stock price. The Company believes that the promotion may have had some impact on market activity, but that recent stock price increases are due primarily to other factors including, the Company's approval of environmental and drilling permits for its Pocitos West property in Salta Province of Northern Argentina on October 17, 2017, the Company's recent unsolicited features and recommendations on programs such as the Business News Network, global news around October 10, 2017 surrounding electric vehicle production and scarcity of raw materials, and the overall interest in lithium companies due in part to the growing global electric vehicle market.

The Company disclaims any potentially exaggerated or misleading statements made in the referenced newsletter. To the Company's knowledge and based purely on the actual trading price of the Company's securities, the Company believes that the trading prices and the percentage increases referenced in the newsletter are accurate.

The Company routinely responds to inquiries from shareholders, potential investors, and investment analysts, and generates its own Company marketing materials. However, to the Company's knowledge, neither the Company, nor any of its officers, directors, or any controlling shareholders have directly been involved with the creation or distribution of promotional newsletter emails that make exaggerated or misleading claims related to the Company and its securities.

Except for two directors exercising options to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 shares of common stock at $0.55 per share, and subsequent aggregate sales of 489,900 shares, neither the Company, nor any of its officers, directors, and to the knowledge of the Company, any controlling shareholders have sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days. Such transactions were in accordance with the Company's insider trading policy and were reported with the System for Electronic Disclosure (www.SEDI.ca).

Since October 1, 2016, the Company has engaged Invictus Investor Relations Inc., First Marketing GmbH, and Pyronix Media Inc. at various times to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, native advertising or other related services including the promotion of the Company, its business and/or its securities. The Company engaged Pyronix Media Inc. upon listing on the TSX Venture Exchange earlier this year, specifically for marketing purposes to generate awareness about the Company and its business outside of Canada, however, the Company has neither had any involvement or direction with any marketing campaigns, nor partaken in any editorial control or approval over the content of any materials generated. The Company also invites investors to receive Company communications and information including recent Company press releases and otherwise at the Investors section of the Company's website: www.libertyonelithium.com.

The Company has not issued any convertible debt or equity instruments that allow conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits. The extensive Pocitos West Argentinian property is based in the heart of the well-known "Lithium Triangle" and positioned on-trend within 25 km of several lithium producers. The property is ideally situated for lithium brine production via low-cost and well-proven evaporation methods, and is adjacent to substantive infrastructure and a skilled, experienced labour force. Liberty's international team is comprised of recognized technical experts that have focused on lithium for decades. The Company is stringently managed with a critical eye on value-creative decision making, aimed at ensuring the Company is well-capitalized and consistently creating value for shareholders. Read more at: www.libertyonelithium.com/about-us/summary.

