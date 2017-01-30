Liberty Tax Collecting Food, Clothes to Help Families Devastated by Storms in the South

Franchisees partner with local churches, non-profits to assist

Liberty Tax is working to help families devastated by the storms that ravaged parts of the South last week, taking lives and destroying homes and communities. Franchisees in the region have mobilized, working with local churches and non-profits, and opening their offices as collection points for donated items, such as food, clothing, bedding and toiletries.

"We are saddened by the loss experienced by families in the South," said CEO John T. Hewitt. "Those are communities where we live and work, and we are doing what neighbors do in a time of need -- lending a helping hand."

Becky Elder, a franchisee in Albany, Ga., has seen up-close what the storms have wrought. One of her Liberty Tax office locations sits not far from an area where a tornado touched down.

"It is really devastating," said Elder. "Homes have been destroyed. Cars have been destroyed. People have lost everything. But there also has been an amazing outpouring of support from the community. We will build on that support."

Elder and her husband, Eric, have opened all of their Liberty Tax locations as drop-off points for clothing and other items to help storm victims.

Liberty Tax offices across the South are doing the same -- working with churches, community organizations, the American Red Cross and more to identify the greatest need and to serve as collection points for items that will help families that have been displaced by the storms. Residents and businesses are encouraged to donate much-needed items, such as:

Clean clothing and shoes of all sizes

Toiletries, including shampoos, soaps, toothpaste, and toothbrushes

Clean blankets

Baby diapers and baby wipes

Pantry staples, such as cereals and non-perishable food items

Water

Residents and businesses that would like to donate items can find their nearest Liberty Tax location by calling 1-866-871-1040 or by visiting LibertyTax.com.