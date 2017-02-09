Library workers ratify tentative agreement

ESSEX, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Essex County Library workers are on the verge of returning to work after eight months off the job, following the ratification of a tentative agreement that was reached in the early hours of the morning.

The ratification vote for the members of Local 2974 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2974) took place this afternoon. The union is awaiting a ratification vote from the Essex Library Board which is scheduled for tomorrow.

Representatives from the union are withholding comment until after tomorrow's vote.