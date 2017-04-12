Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Baltimore

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Baltimore no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Baltimore (http://www.liceclinicsofmaryland.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Jay Updike is well acquainted with the stress and frustration of dealing with head lice. "I have three young girls 15, 14 and 8, and we all have had lice many times over the past ten years," he said. "We have tried prescription medications, over-the-counter products and the at home remedies like mayonnaise treatments, but nothing worked."

"We found a Lice Clinics of America clinic about 30 miles away and decided to make the trip," Jay said. "We left the clinic lice-free, so happy that the lice nightmare was over. I decided that this would be a great business opportunity in our community. I approached a friend of mine Mark Dent who was a successful business owner and he agreed. Mark's wife Sally now runs the Lice Clinic in Towson."

Lice Clinics of America - Baltimore is located at 604 Providence Road in Towson. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Baltimore clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.