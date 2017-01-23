Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Bellingham

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Bellingham no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America -- Bellingham (http://www.liceclinicsbellingham.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner and mother of five Latrisha Tatro discovered Lice Clinics of America while searching for a solution to her daughter's case of head lice. "My daughter had lice and when I went online to find out what to do, Lice Clinics of America was at the top of the screen," she said. "I made an appointment and drove 30 minutes to the clinic and it was well worth it! We left, lice-free, about an hour later."

"The AirAllé device is fast, effective and safe," Latrisha said. "I know lice are a growing problem in our community and I am excited about bringing this solution to Bellingham."

Lice Clinics of America -- Bellingham is located at 4202 Meridian Street, Suite 200. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Bellingham clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.