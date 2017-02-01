Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Central Wisconsin

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

STEVENS POINT, WI--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in central Wisconsin no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Central Wisconsin (http://www.liceclinicscentralwi.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

After lengthy battles with head lice in her own family, clinic owner Laurie Moyer discovered the AirAllé medical device when helping a friend find a better solution, and she was hooked. "From there the idea of opening a local clinic was born," Laurie said. "Given the choice between weeks, if not months, of potentially harmful chemicals, and hours of combing, or a single 60-minute, chemical-free treatment, I know what I would choose. I knew other parents would feel the same way."

"There are have been outbreaks of head lice in schools and day care centers in our area," Laurie said. "The only other treatment alternatives involve harsh chemicals that no longer work. I'm thrilled to be able to offer the only 'one and done' solution in our community."

Lice Clinics of America - Central Wisconsin is located at 2819 Post Road in Stevens Point. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Central Wisconsin clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.