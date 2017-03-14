Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Columbus

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Columbus no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Columbus (http://www.liceclinicscolumbus.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Holly Cudia learned about the challenges and opportunities of head lice treatment from family and friends. "I really wanted to get into the lice removal business after speaking to people that had been affected by lice," she said. "I wanted to give the Columbus area a medically proven, non-toxic, and fast option for lice removal."

"One of our first clients was an 11 year old girl, who was constantly missing school and being bullied because of her head lice, and she couldn't style her hair like other girls," Holly said. "She left our clinic lice-free in about an hour, and even sent us a picture of her new haircut and style just hours after being treated by the AirAllé."

Lice Clinics of America - Columbus is located at 951 Worthington Woods Loop. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Columbus clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.

