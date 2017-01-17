Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Los Angeles (LAX)

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in the LAX area of Los Angeles no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - LAX (http://www. liceclinicslax.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Lice Clinics of America - LAX owner and school nurse Mario Esquivel was introduced to Lice Clinics of America and the AirAllé medical device when his daughter contracted head lice. "My fiancé found Lice Clinics of America and I was really impressed by the AirAllé device," he said. "I am excited about the opportunity to help families when they are in a very difficult situation."

Lice Clinics of America - LAX is located 5587 W. Manchester Ave. in Los Angeles. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The LAX clinic is one of more than 230 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.