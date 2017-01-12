Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Lufkin

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

LUFKIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Lufkin no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America -- Lufkin (http://www.liceclinicslufkin.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Heather Smith, who owns the clinic with her husband Matt, is a hair salon owner and understands that head lice are a growing problem in the community. "I have been in the salon industry for over 20 years and I have seen an increase in lice infestations over the past few years," she said. "I realized it was a true epidemic and started researching a solution."

"Everyone seems to try home remedies or pesticide products first, and they come here after those products fail," Heather said. "I want to educate people so that they know that there is a fast, safe, effective way to remove head lice that doesn't require putting harmful chemicals on your children's heads."

Lice Clinics of America -- Lufkin is located at 104 South Bynum Street. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 14-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Lufkin clinic is one of more than 230 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.