Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Miami

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Miami no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Miami (http://www.liceclinicsmiami.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Heather O'Connor learned about Lice Clinics of America and the AirAllé medical device from a close friend. "Tanya Kensley, a childhood friend of mine, opened a clinic in Fort Collins, Colorado," Heather said. "When she announced her new business I was curious and looked it up and the more I learned the more intrigued I became. That's when I called LCA to inquire about business opportunities and here we are!"

"There is a serious head lice problem in South Florida and most people try to deal with it using drugstore products that don't work or submit to weeks of hit-or-miss nitpicking," Heather said. "Parents and children are overjoyed when they learn that they can be rid of lice and eggs in about an hour using an FDA-cleared, clinically proven medical device."

Lice Clinics of America - Miami is located at 1801 Coral Way, Suite 320. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Miami clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.