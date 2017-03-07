Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in North Bay

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in the North Bay Area no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - North Bay (http://www.lcanorthbay.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

This is the second clinic opened by owner Darlene Kittrell. "There is always an outbreak somewhere in my area," Darlene said. "Before making an appointment with us, most people turn to the drug store to get treatment for their lice infestation, which just does not work."

"With traditional lice treatment, the client is depending on a human being to comb out all of the bugs and eggs," Darlene said. "That is a difficult task as best. When our clients leave our treatment center all bugs and eggs are killed."

Lice Clinics of America - North Bay is located at 1508 Lincoln Ave. in San Rafael. The clinic is open Monday through Saturday by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60 minutes, and comes with a 14-day guarantee when all family members are screened and/or treated for head lice.

The North Bay clinic is one of more than 230 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.