Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Portland

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Portland no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Portland (http://www.liceclinicsportland.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Local dads George Macoubray and Mark Meyer opened the clinic because they saw an opportunity to use new technology to solve the ancient problem of head lice. "We both have experienced the frustration of head lice with our own children," George said. "We learned about the AirAllé and we were impressed with the technology that is clinically proven to kill live lice and 99.2 percent of nits."

"It is also an opportunity to help families and children solve a very difficult problem quickly and effectively," George said. "Families in Portland no longer need to use lice treatments that don't work anymore because lice have developed resistance to the chemicals the products use."

Lice Clinics of America - Portland is located at 5201 SW Westgate Drive, Suite 106. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Portland clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.