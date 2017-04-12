Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Prince William County

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

WASHINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Prince William County no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Prince William County (http://www.liceclinicsprincewilliam.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Kristi Winkler has heard many stories of the struggle families go through to deal with head lice. "It is estimated that 6-12 million people are treated each year for head lice," she said. "This means millions more hours are spent getting rid of them. Now we have an FDA-cleared medical device that eliminates the bugs (and their eggs) in one sitting!"

"A study found that 100 percent of the lice tested in the state of Virginia were of a mutated variety that are resistant to the active ingredients found in lice products," Kristi said. "We're excited to offer a simple and sure solution to get rid of them, once and for all."

Lice Clinics of America - Prince William County is located at 13895 Hedgewood Dr. in Woodbridge. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Prince William County clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.