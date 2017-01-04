Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in South San Francisco

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in South San Francisco no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America -- South San Francisco (http://www.liceclinicsSF.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Jackie Huynh was visiting family in North Carolina when a niece contracted head lice, and the family headed to a Lice Clinics of America center. "The lice were gone in less than two hours," she said. "The experience was so fast, safe and professional, that decided to start my own clinic."

Soon, Jackie was back in California to get started. "I saw how parents were almost helpless with head lice infestations," Jackie said. "After learning about this amazing professional service and about the AirAllé device, I wanted to be a part of helping parents fight lice."

Lice Clinics of America -- South San Francisco is located at 1001 Sneath Lane, Suite 107, in San Bruno. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment, and serves : San Francisco, South San Francisco, Daly City, Brisbane, San Bruno, Pacifica, Millbrae, San Mateo County, San Francisco County, and surrounding areas. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The South San Francisco clinic is one of more than 230 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.