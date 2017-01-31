Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Temecula

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

TEMECULA, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Temecula no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America -- Temecula (http://www.liceclinicstemecula.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owners Kelli and Brandon Washington spent weeks battling head lice with over-the-counter products that didn't work. "We contacted a family member who told us about Lice Clinics of America and I found a location near me," she said. "We called and had an appointment within hours. By the end of the day, our whole family was lice free."

"After seeing how quickly this worked and how the clinic employees felt after helping our family, I realized that I can do this," Kelli said. "I want to help people in the same position I was in."

Lice Clinics of America -- Temecula is located at 41715 Enterprise Circle North, Suite #209. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Temecula clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.