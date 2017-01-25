Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Tulsa

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Tulsa no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America -- Tulsa (http://www.liceclinicstulsa.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Wade Huntsman has been thrilled by the response to his new clinic. "It has been amazing to me since I started this business how many friends have whispered to me, 'I wish you had been around a year ago, our whole family had lice and it was terrible,'" he said. "It seems like everyone has the same secret."

"We have heard of a number of schools in South Tulsa that have had outbreaks that get worse because over-the-counter products don't work," Wade said. "I'm excited to offer a fast, safe, clinically proven alternative that is guaranteed to work."

Lice Clinics of America -- Tulsa is located at 3336 E 32nd St., Suite 210. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Tulsa clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

