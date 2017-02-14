Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Ventura, CA

LiceClinics805 has the "super lice" cure using FDA-cleared medical device in one treatment that's guaranteed

VENTURA, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, lost work, missed school days and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. Thanks to Lice Clinics of America and their newest clinic in Ventura, parents along the central coast, including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard and more, have an alternative to hours and hours of nit pickers or weeks of home remedies.

Lice Clinics of America - Ventura (LiceClinics805.com) provides the fastest and most efficient and effective cure ever available for head lice. That includes the latest discovery of "super lice" that are now generally resistant to over the counter treatment methods. LiceClinics805 offers screening, and treatment options for people infested with head lice in a calm and beautiful salon type setting. Certified and professionally trained operators of the FDA-cleared AirAllé medical device kill head lice and their eggs through a treatment that starts with just heated air. And, NO toxic chemicals are ever used.

Clinic owner, Tate Singletary, learned about Lice Clinics of America from his brother-in-law, George Macoubray, who recently opened his first clinic in Portland, Oregon. Retired after a successful career as an executive in the oil and gas industry, Tate knows a good business when he sees one. "The opportunity is tremendous," Tate said. "We have a fast, safe, effective, FDA-cleared solution to a health problem that otherwise takes weeks to cure."

"People are so happy and relieved when they find us on the Web," Tate said. "All we need is about an hour and our clients are lice-free. And, the school nurses finally have a simple and easy resource at their fingertips so that kids can be back to school the next day and mom and dad can get back to work."

Lice Clinics of America - Ventura is located at 3875 Telegraph Road, Suite J, and also serves the neighboring communities of Montecito, Ojai, Oxnard and Santa Barbara. The clinic is open seven days a week by appointment at 805-334-0951. The AirAllé unique heated air process takes only about 30 minutes, and the whole AirAlle' Signature 3-step treatment is complete in about an hour. It also comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Ventura clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.