Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Vernon Hills

Clinic provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using FDA-cleared medical device

VERNON HILLS, IL--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Vernon Hills no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Vernon Hills (http://www.liceclinicsvernonhills.com) provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the AirAllé device, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owners Nick and Erin Hawn discovered the AirAllé device and Lice Clinics of America when their daughters contracted head lice. "I felt terrible using the pesticides in over-the-counter lice products," Erin said. "Then I panicked when I found out that I had lice too. My 12 year-old daughter was combing my hair when she said 'Mom there has got to be someone that can do this for you.'"

"We found Lice Clinics of America and it turned out that all four of our daughters had lice and we were all treated that day," Erin said. "We felt like the world had been lifted off of our shoulders, and I knew right away that this would be a great business opportunity."

Lice Clinics of America - Vernon Hills is located at 10 West Phillip Road, Suite 123. The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The Vernon Hills clinic is one of more than 150 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.