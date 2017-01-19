Lice Clinics of America Treatment Center Under New Ownership in Palm Beach County, FL

The only Lice Clinic to offer guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments using the FDA-cleared AirAllé medical device

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Head lice infamously cause stress, anxiety and embarrassment for millions of families who are confronted by them each year. But thanks to Lice Clinics of America, now under new ownership, parents in Palm Beach and Martin Counties no longer have to worry about treating these unwanted guests themselves.

Lice Clinics of America - Palm Beach County (http://www.liceclinicswpb.com) provides screening and treatment options for people diagnosed with head lice. The clinic is staffed by professionally certified operators of the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device that dehydrates and kills head lice and their eggs using just heated air.

Clinic owner Corie Kaniamos is excited to bring her experience from consulting in the professional beauty industry to the world of head lice. "We just finished up a very busy holiday season," she said. "Families that cozy up on the couch watching movies, have slumber parties, and hug visiting family members -- all involve head to head contact which is how head lice are spread. The kids go back to school and the cycle continues."

"All of my clients are special to me," Corie said. "There is something special about being able to offer them immediate comfort and knowing that when they leave our clinic they are lice-free."

Lice Clinics of America - West Palm Beach is located at 1500 North Florida Mango Road - Suite 3.

The clinic is open seven days per week by appointment. The AirAllé treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated or screened for head lice.

The West Palm Beach clinic is one of more than 230 U.S. clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

With clinics in more than 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head-lice-treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc.