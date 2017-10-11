Licensed Producers Are Going Global, But This One Stands Out -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering Harvest One Cannabis Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: HVST) tremendous progress in growing its international footprint. The company's wholly-owned United Greeneries subsidiary is awaiting approval from Health Canada for its ACMPR license to sell, but its wholly-owned Satipharm AG business has established an impressive presence in Europe, Australia, Canada, and Israel.

Satipharm's CBD Capsules

Satipharm AG is a Swiss firm specializing in developing medical cannabis brands leveraging its oral delivery technologies. The company's flagship Gelpell-CBD Microgel Capsules are available in either 10mg, 50mg, or 100mg doses of cannabidiol ("CBD") and available in a growing number of markets around the world. The established legal status of CBD means that these products can be sold in a wide array of markets that are off limits to THC-based brands.

The capsules are produced with cannabis extracts from its partner -- AI FAME GMBH / Ai LABS SWISS AG -- and fulfills all criteria of the European Pharmacopoeia with 92% purified CBD and no THC or other cannabinoids. Once extracted, the cannabinoids are processed under an exclusive technology use agreement by Gelpell AG, which substantially enhances the bioavailability of the cannabinoids after consumption. Bioavailability is one of the vexing issues surrounding cannabinoid therapies as the active ingredients are degraded by metabolic processes in the body. Gelpell's micro-bead technology ensures delivery and dose accuracy under these conditions.

These capsules are available over-the-counter and are being used in two separate Phase 2 clinical trials being conducted through PhytoTech Therapeutics. The company also received approval for the manufacturing of THC-based products in Switzerland with the goal of developing new formulations to offer medical cannabis patients in Canada and Australia by the first half of next year -- opening the door to even more opportunity.

Expanding Presence in Europe

Satipharm announced earlier this year that its Gelpell-CBD Microgel Capsules were available in all pharmacies throughout Germany. The company also announced that it signed a letter of intent with a leading pharmaceutical distributor and retailer in Denmark for distribution throughout Scandinavia. The company anticipates that the partnership will provide direct access to hundreds of thousands of potential customers through targeted campaigns.

More recently, the company announced that it received a "Free Sale Certificate" from German authorities that reduces constraints for international exports and removes regulatory trading impediments with other EU jurisdictions. The company's CBD capsules are considered a "food supplement", which makes it the only company in Europe with a GMP-grade nutraceutical CBD product. Management expects to see an increase in demand across Europe as a result.

The company has also been actively expanding its distribution network with a focus on Germany, Denmark, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Austria. In these countries, the company's CBD capsules are available in several online shops, on Amazon, in mail order pharmacies, and in conventional brick-and-mortar pharmacies. Sales have started to rise in the months following the expansion with "sizable contracts" already in place.

Looking Ahead

Satipharm has successfully developed several key marketing channels throughout Europe and Australia. With United Greeneries applying to become a licensed dealer Harvest One could soon expand into Canada as well. The approval of United Greeneries as a licensed dealer could similarly enable it to access international markets through relationships that Satipharm has built over the past several years.

