New Technology Unifies End-user and Privileged User Access Controls from a Centralized Platform for Improved Compliance, TCO

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Lieberman Software Corporation today announced a new product interoperability with RSA, a Dell Technologies business. The interoperable solution combines Lieberman Software's Privileged Access Management (PAM) product, Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Identity Management, with the RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle platform. This innovative interoperability helps organizations manage and control privileged user access and end user access to applications, systems and data across the enterprise, through one comprehensive identity governance platform.

"We are pleased to announce the release of our new connector to unify Privileged Identity Management with RSA's Identity Governance & Lifecycle offering," said Richard A. Weeks, VP of Channel & Business Development for Lieberman Software. "By collaborating with RSA developers, we are providing a unified identity management platform for controlling both regular and privileged users, and the governance required for attestation, automated access control and IT audit."

Managing and governing end user access separately from privileged access creates cyber security gaps, depriving organizations of a complete view of identity context for access-related decisions. The interoperability between Lieberman Software and the RSA solution eliminates the 'silos' in enterprise identity management. Organizations gain visibility into all identities, to make informed access decisions within a proper access governance framework. With this visibility, they can evaluate and manage identity-related risks.

"Identity has emerged as the top attack vector organizations need to protect, with privileged user identities at the top of the cybercriminals' list," said Jim Ducharme, vice president, Identity Products, RSA. "RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle is engineered to provide organizations the ability to act with insight to reduce identity-based risks and drive informed security decisions. This greatly simplifies how access is governed and streamlines access requests and fulfillment to deliver continuous assurance of compliance by automating the management of user entitlements throughout the user's lifecycle."

Benefits of the Privilege Management and Identity Governance Interoperability

The interoperability between Lieberman RED Identity Management and RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle enables organizations to gain a unified, policy-driven identity and access governance across all users. Once deployed, the interoperable solution arms organizations with the information they need to quickly identify and respond to security risks involving an organization's most powerful identities -- privileged users. Benefits include:

Provides enhanced visibility and control of privileged accounts and access data directly from RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle.

Unifies account provisioning processes for privileged and non-privileged users.

Ensures privileged users are granted appropriate access permissions based on similar privileged users' attributes (e.g. roles, job functions), and in accordance with the organization's access policy. Allows the line of business to make access decisions.

Reduces the attack surface and enhances regulatory compliance by limiting access privileges and deactivating stale/orphan privileged accounts.

Streamlines governance and compliance processes by generating reports and auditing all identities and access permissions directly from RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle.

This new, interoperable solution joins other existing combinations between Lieberman Software and RSA, including RSA SecurID® multifactor authentication and RSA NetWitness®.

RED Identity Management is part of the new Lieberman RED Suite. For more information see www.liebsoft.com/red.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides a mature suite of cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides permanent automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit www.liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft.