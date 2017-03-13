Lieberman Software Corporation Presents "Creating a Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework" at FireEye Government Forum

Philip Lieberman to Lead Panel Discussion on How Automated Cyber Security Solutions Can Rapidly Resolve Vulnerabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Lieberman Software Corporation today announced that President and CEO Philip Lieberman will be a featured presenter at the 4th annual FireEye Government Forum on March 15 in Washington, DC. The forum, titled "Operationalizing Security for a New Era," will gather more than 1,000 senior government officials, CIOs, CISOs, analysts and security professionals from federal, state, local and allied partner governments as well as industry partners to explore how to integrate intelligence-led security.

Lieberman, a noted cybersecurity thought leader, will present "Creating a Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework: Minimizing Intrusion Damage/IT Administration Costs via Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED)." He will be joined by Dinesh Suri, Principal Security Engineer, National Core Technologies, LLC, and Michael Bartock, Computer Scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology. The session takes place on Wednesday, March 15, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lieberman, Suri and Bartock will address the use of automated privileged identity management as a defensive measure, combined with event based triggers to clean up compromised environments with minimal human interaction. The experts will discuss their experiences using tools to clean up security weaknesses, how to perform daily security reviews, and how security automation augments IT to stretch time and resources.

"IT security quality degrades over time as the result of growth, the introduction of new technology, and temporary conveniences added by IT that become permanent as forgotten projects. Our belief is that appropriate automation and better tools make government more secure and improve the lives of IT professionals," said Lieberman.

Lieberman Software Corporation is a Platinum Sponsor of the event. The company will demonstrate its recently launched Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Suite, which provides intrusion remediation tools to interactively heal compromised IT environments.

The Lieberman RED Suite integrates with FireEye Security Orchestrator (FSO) and Threat Analytics Platform (TAP) to automatically change compromised credentials when new threats are detected.

For more information see https://liebsoft.com/partners/technology-integrations/fireeye/.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access -- both on-premises and in the cloud -- Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats. For more information, visit www.liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft.

