Lieberman Software Presents Strategies for Reducing Common IT Mistakes and Easing IT Administration Burdens at Microsoft Ignite 2017

Philip Lieberman Examines How IT Mistakes Lead to Security Drift and Why Security Automation Can Reverse the Trend

LOS ANGELES, CA and ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Lieberman Software Corporation's President and CEO, Philip Lieberman, is presenting two sessions at Microsoft Ignite 2017. Lieberman will discuss how to recover from common IT mistakes and reduce IT administration burdens through security automation. Microsoft Ignite takes place this week in Orlando, FL, and Lieberman Software is exhibiting its Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite in booth #627.

Lieberman's Microsoft Ignite sessions include:

Making Life Easier for IT: Automating Credential Management on Connected and Disconnected Systems

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Time: 10:45 AM ET

Location: OCCC S320 E-H, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando

Description: Imagine never having to manually change an administrator password or service account again. With on-premises, disconnected, and cloud-based systems, the lack of central management can make securing privileged accounts seem impossible. In this tutorial, we will compare agent solutions, push/pull technologies, LAPS, and cross-platform, non-domain joined systems management. Learn how the largest organizations manage privileged identities at scale, without human intervention.

Fixing Bad IT Security: Stupid Mistakes and Dangerous Conveniences

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Time: 5:35 PM ET

Location: OCCC South - Expo Theater #2, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando

Description: Most serious IT breaches are the direct result of stupid configurations and process mistakes. IT is overloaded and takes shortcuts because of poor tools and a lack of time. Most malware, ransomware and abuses of system security are easy to repair. However, you need the right tools and processes to find and fix them. In this session, we will demonstrate tools that locate and immediately fix common errors in security configuration (i.e. bad group memberships, administrator accounts with blank passwords, missing patches, faulty group policies and more).

"The core to good cyber security is getting the basics right, constantly checking for mistakes and fixing identified problems immediately," Lieberman said. "Advanced analytics, machine learning, and other hyped technologies are a waste of time and money because they miss the basic point: to run a secure IT shop, you first need the right tools and experience."

In addition to the presentations, Lieberman Software is exhibiting its new Lieberman RED Suite during the conference. The suite consists of five cyber security modules that help organizations proactively respond to cyber attacks and interactively heal compromised IT environments. To learn more, visit booth 627 at Microsoft Ignite or go to https://liebsoft.com/red.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

