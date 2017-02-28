Lieberman Software VP Richard Weeks Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Lieberman Software Corporation announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Richard A. Weeks, Vice President of Channel and Business Alliances, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners. This is the fourth consecutive year that Weeks has earned this recognition.

"I am honored to once again be named a Channel Chief and join this prestigious list of channel-focused professionals," Weeks said. "I can only credit our team of dedicated channel and direct sales persons for their support and execution. Without them, this recognition would not have been possible. Lieberman Software has earned an excellent industry reputation as a channel-centric ISV, one with an impressive list of infosecurity focused VARs and consultants. Our team and our ethical reputation for fairness with our partners are the primary reasons for this success."

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel."

Mr. Weeks, a cybersecurity and identity management industry veteran and thought leader, is responsible for managing all indirect channel activity, strategic integrators and global technology strategic alliances for Lieberman Software.

In 2016, continuing a three year trend, Lieberman Software dramatically increased channel sales sell-through, in both commercial and federal markets, and also created new OEM partnerships. The company has continued to increase its channel partnerships by carefully targeting and engaging the largest infosecurity VARs in the Americas, while simultaneously engaging a new tier of infrastructure VARs. For more information on the Lieberman Software Partner Program see www.liebsoft.com/partner.

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides a mature suite of cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides permanent automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit www.liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft.

Product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.