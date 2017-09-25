Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering and Details of Fund Extension

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) -

Life & Banc Split Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:LBS)(TSX:LBS.PR.A)is pleased to announce it is undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares (respectively, the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares").

The sales period for this overnight offering will end at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday September 26, 2017. The offering is expected to close on or about October 4, 2017 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $9.90 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 12.1% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 4.8%. The closing price on the TSX for each of the Class A and Preferred Shares on September 22, 2017 was $10.10 and $10.20, respectively. The Class A and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (calculated as at September 21, 2017), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies. The Portfolio consists of common shares of the following Canadian banks and Canadian life insurance companies:

The Bank of Nova Scotia

National Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Bank of Montreal Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share and to provide the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per Class A Share.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions, currently in the amount of $0.11875 per Preferred Share, and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on November 29, 2018.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved an extension of the maturity date of the Class A and Preferred Shares of the Company for an additional term to October 30, 2023. The Preferred Share dividend rate for the extended term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the original November 29, 2018 maturity date. The new dividend rate will be determined based on the market yields for Preferred Shares with similar terms.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group ("Brompton") which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

