Life & Banc Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSX:LBS)(TSX:LBS.PR.A) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $81.6 million. The class A shares and preferred shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols LBS (class A shares) and LBS.PR.A (preferred shares).

The class A shares were offered at a price of $9.90 per share and the preferred shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per share. The class A and preferred share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the net asset value per unit of the Company as of September 21, 2017, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies. The Portfolio consists of common shares of the following Canadian banks and Canadian life insurance companies:

The Bank of Nova Scotia Royal Bank of Canada National Bank of Canada Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Great-West Lifeco Inc. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Manulife Financial Corporation Bank of Montreal Sun Life Financial Inc.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, and Scotiabank and included National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Group, Echelon Wealth Partners, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corp.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

