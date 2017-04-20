Life Clips, Inc. Signs Five-Year Sales and Marketing Contract with Textiss USA

AVENTURA, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Life Clips, Inc. (OTCQB:LCLP) (the "Company") a designer and seller of mobile accessories, and provider of global sourcing and sales and marketing services, announced today that it has entered into a five-year contract to provide global sales and marketing to Textiss USA (Textiss) for its Crazyboxer line. Textiss is a global leader in the textile and garment industry with a specialization in the design, production, and distribution of underwear. With worldwide distribution in over 26 countries, a catalog encompassing 15 brands, and nearly 30 underwear licenses including such renowned brands as Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers, The Simpsons, DC Comics and many more. Over the five-year contract, the Company will provide worldwide multi-channel retail sales and marketing to Textiss for the following accounts: Costco, HSN, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Target, Nordstrom's Rack, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, Boxed.com, Costco.com, Samsclub.com, Target.com, Zappos.com and Nordstrom.com.

Travis Hoyt, Director of Operations for Textiss USA, said "We are very excited to be working with the team at Life Clips to help grow our brand's e-commerce distribution as well as to broaden our retail footprint across America. Life Clips, through their vast contact network and extensive knowledge of the retail environment, have a proven track record of maximizing brands' retail potential." Mr. Hoyt continued, "The Crazyboxer line is on the cutting edge of the novelty sublimated underwear market and with the support and guidance of the Life Clips sales professionals the brand will have even more momentum going into the future."

Huey Long, CEO of Life Clips, said "We are happy to be working with Textiss leveraging our team's years of experience in multi-channel sales and marketing as part of our new services offering. The Crazy Boxer brand is unique and exciting and we look forward to many years of success."

Life Clips and Textiss will have the option to extend the initial five-year term for additional periods of one-year each at the end of the Initial Term or any Renewal Term.

