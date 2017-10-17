Life is a Big Gig, Live it with Freedom: Freedom Mobile Gives Canadians 10 GB for only $50

Connect without worry with Freedom Mobile's new Big Gig data plans

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Freedom Mobile today announced the launch of Big Gig, an unprecedented new plan giving customers 10GB of data for only $50. The Big Gig plans give new and existing Freedom Mobile customers access to more data for less with no penalties for data overages, and is unlike anything currently being offered to Canadians. The Big Gig plans are available beginning October 19.

"Simply put, the Big Gig plans are a total game changer in the Canadian wireless industry," said Paul McAleese, Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Mobile. "Offering our customers access to this much data on our new LTE network resets the marketplace and redefines what Canadians should be paying for data."

How far does this much data go? With 10 GB, Freedom Mobile customers can:

Stream 250 hours of music on Spotify at normal quality 1

Make 20 hours of video calls 2

Stream 100 hours of standard content or 13 hours of HD video content on YouTube 3

Stream 40 hours of standard content or 10 hours of HD content on Netflix4

The launch of the Big Gig data plans is being supported with a national marketing campaign by Freedom Mobile to ensure Canadians see what they could and should be paying for data.

"Our campaign supporting the Big Gig plans reflects the real lives of our customers and their increasingly large data needs," said Katherine Emberly, Senior Vice President Marketing, Shaw Communications. "Freedom Mobile is the only carrier to offer plans for the modern customer whose lives are data centric. Today's customers use FaceTime, Facebook messenger, text, email, and iMessage to stay in touch with friends and family. Data is their preferred and chosen vehicle for communication."

"Big Gig will be a loud and unprecedented, in-your-face campaign that makes it clear to Canadians that they have a choice that doesn't include costly overages or top-ups each month," Ms. Emberly said.

"Until now, the approach to wireless data pricing has been deliberately punitive, and out of line with customer usage. We want Freedom Mobile customers to stay connected to whatever content they love as long as they want," Mr. McAleese said. "Better wireless prices for Canadians will only come through competition without compromise. Our Big Gig plans don't compromise on price or value, so our customers don't have to compromise on using their data."

Along with the new Big Gig data plans, Freedom Mobile will continue to offer plans ranging from $25 per month, providing customers with choice and customization of plans which best suit their needs.

MEDIA LINKS:

Hi-res images Big Gig campaign collateral is available at: http://bit.ly/2gqj397 and http://bit.ly/2zwnBQ3.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile is dedicated to bringing affordable wireless service to Canadians by offering value, fairness and transparency. Learn more about Freedom Mobile at www.freedommobile.ca.