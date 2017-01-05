The Life Sciences Report Announces 19 Companies Selected for the 2017 Small-Cap Biotech Watchlist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Now in its fifth year, the 2017 Life Sciences Report Biotech Watchlist includes nineteen small-cap biotech companies selected by top analysts in the field, and will be presented at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on January 11.

Included in this article are: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ : ABEO)

ArQule Inc. ( NASDAQ : ARQL)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ : BSTC)

Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ : THLD)

The collection of small-cap biotechs on the 2017 Watchlist are developing therapies to address diverse indications including rare diseases, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, spinal cord injury, hemophilia, and a number of cancers. The platforms are equally diverse, representing traditional biologics, cell therapies and vaccines. Watchlist companies include:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.: ~$207M market cap. Making a second appearance on the Biotech Watchlist, Abeona has three ongoing gene therapy clinical programs targeting life-threatening rare diseases with multiple orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations: two AAV-based one-time intravenous injection therapies and one gene-corrected skin graft therapy; and a next generation proprietary AAV-based vector platform. Recommended by Ram Selvaraju and George Zavoico.

ArQule Inc.: ~$92M market cap. This biopharmaceutical company is engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. Their mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of patients. ArQule's clinical-stage pipeline consists of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies its size in precision medicine. Recommended by George Zavoico.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. :~$385M market cap. BioSpecifics' lead candidate is injectable collagenase, which is being marketed in the U.S. and elsewhere for treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The compound, developed to remove scar tissue, is also in development for additional conditions including uterine fibroids, cellulite, and frozen shoulder. Recommended by Ram Selvaraju.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc.: ~$33M market cap. This company's lead candidate, evofosfamide, is a prodrug that is activated by the hypoxic conditions surrounding cancer tumors. The company's second compound, TH-3424, is a small molecule targeting cancers that overexpress a particular enzyme. Recommended by George Zavoico.

Continue reading this article: 19 Companies Selected for the 2017 Small-Cap Biotech Watchlist

About Streetwise Reports -- The Life Sciences Report

Investors rely on The Life Sciences Report to share investment ideas for the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please see the end of the article for the complete disclosure: 19 Companies Selected for the 2017 Small-Cap Biotech Watchlist