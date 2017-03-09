The Life Sciences Report Examines 3D Signatures' Disruptive Technology for Prostate Cancer and Hodgkin's Lymphoma

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DXD) ( OTCQB : TDSGF) continues to advance its cutting-edge technology for prostate cancer liquid biopsies and Hodgkin's lymphoma tests.

Within the past two weeks, 3D Signatures Inc. announced that it is forging ahead with the validation program for its Hodgkin's lymphoma test, and also announced the positive results of its prospective blood-based prostate cancer pilot study.

The Hodgkin's lymphoma test (Telo-HL) uses the company's proprietary TeloView software program to stratify Hodgkin's lymphoma patients "at the point of diagnosis into non-relapsing and relapsing patients so that relapsing patients may be considered for alternative treatments to standard chemotherapy at the beginning of their treatment process." The company says that currently there is no "biomarker available that can predict patient response to standard chemotherapy in HL patients, and thereby help guide treatment decisions on an individual basis."

Jason Flowerday, CEO of 3D Signatures, stated that "we are truly excited to initiate this program, which we believe will validate the TeloView platform as a disruptive technology based on a universal structural biomarker. Telo-HL has the unique ability to help physicians personalize effective treatments. Once commercially available, we believe this technology will give physicians foresight that is simply unavailable through conventional diagnostic testing."

Such an ability to stratify patients would not only allow a patient to avoid a debilitating chemotherapy that will not be effective, it would also save on costs. "The ability to identify the appropriate treatment for an individual patient at the time of diagnosis should result in expedited use of alternative treatment options and cost savings to the payor," the company stated.

The Telo-HL test is on track to be commercially marketable within 12 months.

3D Signatures also released the results of a prospective blood-based prostate cancer pilot study. For the 50 patients participating, blood was drawn and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) isolated. The company noted that in all 50 cases, "surgery results correlated with the observed three-dimensional nuclear telomeric profiles from CTCs and indicated that the TeloView platform correctly identified each patient with stable vs. progressive disease."

The accuracy of this test offers the possibility that men with slow-growing prostate tumors could safely forego biopsies because the blood test would be able to diagnose with a high degree of certainty whether the cancer is invasive or noninvasive. The company sees TeloView as a "promising candidate for development as an accurate, blood-based risk-assessment and monitoring platform for prostate cancer."

