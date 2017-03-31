The Life Sciences Report Examines How 3D Signatures' TeloView Can Diagnose Alzheimer's with a Cheek Swab

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - With a swab taken from the inside of a patient's cheek, 3D Signatures Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: DXD) ( OTCQB : TDSGF) TeloView platform has demonstrated its ability to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, and also to assess whether the disease is manifesting in a mild, moderate or severe form.

Included in this article is: 3D Signatures Inc.

The company reported the results of its second clinical study of the TeloView platform in the degenerative brain disease in a March 21 press release. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Because the TeloView Alzheimer's test is both accurate and minimally invasive, it represents a disruptive diagnostic and prognostic tool for a disease that affects five million Americans over the age of 65, according to the company.

In the press release, Dr. Sabine Mai, 3D Signatures' cofounder and principal inventor, stated that, at present, Alzheimer's disease (AD) "is only confirmed postmortem pathologically. There is a significant need for an accurate, non-invasive biomarker that can diagnose AD and indicate disease progression, and we believe TeloView has the potential to answer that important call."

"As we understand it there's more than 1,000 drugs in development and working toward FDA approval right now for Alzheimer's and there's no test to tell if they work," said Jason Flowerday, 3D Signatures' CEO. "There's a lot of resources being devoted to finding therapies that are effective, and we're trying to develop a tool that will enable companies to identify better drugs, select appropriate patients for trials, monitor patients during trials and ultimately get those drugs to market."

If the 3D Signatures' platform proves its utility in additional clinical studies, company representatives told The Life Sciences Report the technology could be easily adopted by large pharma and biotech companies looking to ensure patients enrolled in clinical trials in Alzheimer's drug development truly have the disease, and could also be an accurate and cost-effective way to monitor progression of the disease in those drug trials.

The company is "exploring opportunities to expand the scope of its AD related work with further clinical studies and to fund that work through non-dilutive or independent financing arrangements, such as a joint venture," the press release states.

Commenting on the news, Knight Therapeutics CEO and president Jonathan Goodman stated, "Knight is delighted with its investment in 3D Signatures on multiple dimensions. One example is 3D Signatures' progress in Alzheimer's disease, including the company's ability to detect the presence and severity of the disease in living patients from a simple cheek swab. If validated through additional research, this could be a game-changer for AD diagnosis and the development of effective treatments."

Knight has provided "capital to advance the development of [3D Signatures'] novel diagnostic and prognostic technologies," according to a press release from December 2016.

"The search for sensitive and noninvasive markers to detect Alzheimer's has been a hot topic lately," Magdalena Kegel wrote in an article for Alzheimer's News Today about the 3D Signatures announcement. "For now, scientists can only make a definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's after death, and amyloid plaques are detected in a patient's brain. And although current imaging methods can detect the Alzheimer's protein in the brains of living people, doctors don't consider this method practical for routine screening."

Given the large unmet medical need, the growing demographics of people susceptible to developing Alzheimer's, and consequently the large market opportunity, a number of large pharmaceutical firms are looking for an Alzheimer's treatment and/or cure. According to an article in PharmaExec.com, research firm GlobalData anticipates "The global market for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) treatment will more than double in value from $4.9 billion in 2013 to reach an estimated $13.3 billion by 2023."

Continue reading this article: 3D Signatures' TeloView Can Diagnose Alzheimer's with Cheek Swab

About Streetwise Reports - The Life Sciences Report

Investors rely on The Life Sciences Report to share investment ideas for the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

3D Signatures Inc. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor's fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please see the end of the article for the complete disclosure: 3D Signatures' TeloView Can Diagnose Alzheimer's with Cheek Swab