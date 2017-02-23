The Life Sciences Report Examines How the RXi-MirImmune Merger Is Aiming to Unlock Value Through Groundbreaking Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s ( NASDAQ : RXII) proprietary self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform offers efficient delivery to cells ex vivo, an application with tremendous potential in immuno-oncology. It's no surprise then that RXi has acquired MirImmune, a company that has been focusing on the next generation of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. In this interview with The Life Sciences Report, Geert Cauwenbergh, RXi's President and CEO; Alexey Eliseev, Chief Business Officer; and Pam Pavco, Chief Development Officer, discuss their technologies, the merger and why they believe that in 10 years pure chemotherapy could be relegated to the treatment of last resort.

The Life Sciences Report: Would you tell us about RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s RNAi therapeutic platform and sd-rxRNA compounds, what they are and how they are differentiated from your competitors?

Pam Pavco: RXi has developed a proprietary self-delivering RNAi platform, termed sd-rxRNA, in which we've altered and improved upon the modifications and the structure of the standard RNAi compound. This novel class of compounds has improved drug-like properties that are potent, stable and specific with built-in delivery properties and therefore do not require a delivery vehicle for local therapeutic applications.

These improvements allow our compounds to be very efficiently taken up by cells. That is the one major differentiation between sd-rxRNA and RNAi compounds being used by other companies.

The fact that sd-rxRNA is effectively taken up by cells means that sd-rxRNA is very amenable to use for disease areas where you can do local delivery. That has led to our selection of initial therapeutic areas, such as looking at the reduction of scarring in the skin and also the reduction of scarring in the eye, because you can deliver by direct application to both the skin and the eye.

It also makes it perfect for the new area that we're now going into, cell-based immuno-oncology, because for cell therapy we will be delivering sd-rxRNA directly to cells ex vivo, that is, outside of the body. So it's a perfect way to deliver RNAi to the immune cells for these types of therapies.

