The Life Sciences Report Examines How Trial Results Set Up DURECT Corp. for 'Exciting Year'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Positive results in a Phase 1b trial of DURECT Corp.'s ( NASDAQ : DRRX) candidate for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which were presented at the 2017 International Liver Congress, prompted comments from a pair of analysts.

Included in this article is: DURECT Corp.

In an April 23 conference update, analyst David Sherman of LifeSci Capital commented on the results of DURECT Corp.'s Phase 1b study of DUR-928, noting the compound "was well tolerated overall," that the data supported ongoing evaluation of the therapy, and that "investigators speculated on the plausibility of a therapeutic effect due to biomarker reductions at approximately 12 hours following dosing."

In an April 25 Laidlaw & Company research report, analyst Francois Brisebois observed that at its lowest dose, DUR-928 "showed reduction in liver function and injury biomarkers after only 12 hours. Additionally, inflammation markers and mediators such as high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and IL-18, as well as CK18 (cell death biomarker), were reduced in NASH (especially in cirrhotics). The full data set confirmed these findings with a single dose, which is a real positive in our opinion."

The Laidlaw analyst also noted that with the Phase 3 PERSIST trial "of Posimir for post-operative pain expected to read-out by year end-2017, IND [investigational new drug] filings in both liver and kidney programs around mid-2017 and initiation of a Phase 2 trial for DUR-928 in mid-2017 for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), 2017 should be an exciting year for DRRX."

According to a report by Reuters, the market for NASH, also known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, "is forecast to be $20 billion to $35 billion as populations with fatty diets increasingly fall victim to a condition with no approved treatments."

Continue reading this article: Trial Results Set Up DURECT Corp. for 'Exciting Year'

About Streetwise Reports - The Life Sciences Report

Investors rely on The Life Sciences Report to share investment ideas for the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: DURECT Corp. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers.

Please see the end of the article for the complete disclosure: Trial Results Set Up DURECT Corp. for 'Exciting Year'